REGINA -- The union representing workers at provincially owned liquor stores has outlined new measures to keep employee and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) said the measures will be in effect following the province’s announcement that stores can remain open for now.

“Public liquor store employees are committed to providing high quality and safe service to all our customers during these difficult and rapidly changing times,” Sharon Friess, chair of SGEU’s Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) bargaining committee, said in a news release.

Liquor stores will also bring in the following measures:

Employees will wear gloves

Pay terminals will be covered in plastic and sanitized

Plexiglas shields will be installed at cashier points

Any sick employees will self-isolate for 14 days

The number of customers in the store will be limited

SGEU is encouraging Saskatchewan residents to shop at publicly owned stores, since revenue from those stores goes back to the province to fund public services.