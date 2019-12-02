REGINA -- Officers with the Regina Police Service's Traffic Unit will be rewarding designated drivers with gift cards throughout the holiday season.

As a way to say thank you, RPS traffic officers will be handing out gift cards to drivers who are driving responsibly and sober throughout this holiday season. @reginapolice #positiveticketing #arrivealive #drivesober #beagoodwingman pic.twitter.com/YXfY9TkJ4m — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) December 1, 2019

Const. Mike Seel, Regina's social media savvy traffic cop, tweeted the gift cards will be handed to people who are driving "responsibly and sober."

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance, impaired driving remains the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads.