Here's how Regina police plan to reward sober drivers this holiday season
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 9:21AM CST
Regina police will be handing out gift cards to sober drivers this year (Twitter: RPSTrafficUnit)
REGINA -- Officers with the Regina Police Service's Traffic Unit will be rewarding designated drivers with gift cards throughout the holiday season.
Const. Mike Seel, Regina's social media savvy traffic cop, tweeted the gift cards will be handed to people who are driving "responsibly and sober."
According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance, impaired driving remains the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads.