REGINA -- Curling fans from all over Canada are in Moose Jaw this week and businesses in the Friendly City are seeing the benefits from the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Deja Vu Cafe owner Brandon Richardson has never opened on a stat holiday, but that changed Monday because of the high demand from curling fans looking for a place to eat between draws at the Scotties.

"The whole city is hopping, but downtown especially, people are all over the place walking around,” Richardson said.

Rosie's On River is less than a block away from Mosaic Place where the best curlers in the country are showing their stuff this week.

Owner Chris Schubert says the bar has been non-stop since fans arrived in the city.

"Within 15 minutes after the draw's over, we're lined up out the door… it's pretty happening right now,” Schubert said.

February is normally a slow time for businesses in Moose Jaw, which sees a spike in tourism during the summer months.

"The time of day when we're normally slow or the days of the week we're normally slow, it's been lined up to get in, so it's been awesome,” Schubert said.

Store fronts are covered with Scotties paintings, restaurants and bars are filled with curling fans and so are hotels with no rooms to be found in the city.

"This is a huge economic lift for our hospitality industry, restaurants, hotels, cafes, shopping, it really does improve the economic impact here in our city in the middle of February,” Moose Jaw Deputy Mayor Crystal Froese said.

With people from all over Canada in the city for the week, Tourism Moose Jaw believes the city will feel the impact from the event well after the curlers head home.

"This puts Moose Jaw on the map,” Jackie L'Heureux-Mason, executive director of Tourism Moose Jaw, said. “People get to see how awesome our city looks under all the lights and with the busy and bustle and I love it because even the people who are here for the few days or the week, they're already making plans to come back and that's what I like to hear.”

Tourism Moose Jaw expects the economic spin off from the Scotties to be up to $10-million for businesses in the city.