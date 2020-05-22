REGINA -- The Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending people wear cloth masks in settings where physical distancing isn’t possible.

To make sure the mask is most effective, people are being reminded to avoid touching the mask. If you need to adjust it, you should wash your hands after.

Masks also should not be shared with others.

When removing or putting on a mask, make sure your hands are clean and you are grabbing it bythe ear loops or ties.

Non-medical masks or cloth face coverings should be washed after each use.

Children under the age of two shouldn’t use face coverings.

The province says the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or your sleeve.

More information on masks can be found on the Public Health Agency of Canada website.