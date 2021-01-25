REGINA -- Regina is seeing some extreme cold temperatures this week, the wind chill will have the next few days feeling like -30.

Extreme cold temperatures pose a potential threat to anyone who is outside for more than a few minutes.

Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes, so dressing appropriately is very important. Experts recommend dressing in layers with a thick coat and boots while making sure all exposed skin is covered.

It is important your hands are covered and that your head is kept warm with a hat.

Those who do not have anywhere to escape the cold have options like Carmichael Outreach and other warming centres around the city.

More to come...