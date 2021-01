REGINA -- Ice times for Iceville at Mosaic Stadium have been cancelled for Monday due to the extreme cold conditions.

ICEVILLE CANCELLATIONS for Monday, Jan 25th Due to the cold weather conditions ALL ice times for Monday, January 25th have been cancelled. If you were registered for a skate, please check your email for further info about rebooking! Stay warm! ⛸ #yqr #seeyqr #REALIceville pic.twitter.com/hwapPHXd6U — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) January 25, 2021

Those who booked times for Monday can check their email for details about rebooking.