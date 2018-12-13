

CTV Regina





Police say businesses in Regina and Saskatoon were targets of bomb threats made across North America.

Regina police say four businesses received email threats, saying a bomb would be detonated at the businesses unless BitCoin payments were sent.

Wheat Country Motors confirmed to CTV News it received one of the threats.

Saskatoon police confirmed a business in the 2600 block of Millar Avenue was evacuated for a short time after it also received a threatening email.

Numerous bomb threats have been made in Canadian and U.S. cities. RCMP and police are investigating multiple threats made in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Police in both Regina and Saskatoon say the threats appear to be unfounded.