REGINA -- Turning Mosaic Stadium into a massive skating rink is proving to be popular, leading to an expansion of hours and the introduction of private bookings.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced Friday it was making the changes based on feedback received since Iceville opened.

We’ve been hearing and listening to the feedback! Requests for more hours, school group bookings, private bookings… We are EXCITED to announce, it’s all happening!!! #REALIceville #seeyqr #yqr #ODR pic.twitter.com/4xkbbuDcbT — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) January 8, 2021

Starting the week of Jan. 11 the rink will open at 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. on weekends. The additions will create 14 more time slots per week.

Anyone who wants to skate is asked to book a 45 minute time slot on the Evraz Place website. The number of people on the ice at once is limited to 30 people.

Along with adding more free hours for the public, REAL will also begin taking private bookings at a cost, available at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays or 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.

Registration for the public skates opens at noon on Monday while private bookings are available as of Friday.