With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina revealed their game jerseys on Friday.

The Flames unveiled a their throwback threads for the game in a tweet on Friday morning.

The Jets revealed their retro-inspired blue throwbacks on Friday night.

Both the Jets and Flames have opted for throwback threads for Mosaic, similar to past Heritage Classics.

Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid encouraged fans to support the jerseys on social media.

Hey @evrazplacelive @CityofRegina #yqr to all our flames fans out there probably want to keep an eye on this excitement ... and maybe think about a new game jersey for this October! — Tim Reid (@timreid62) September 13, 2019

The puck drops for the Heritage Classic on Oct. 26.