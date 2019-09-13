Here's the jerseys the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will wear to hit the ice at Mosaic Stadium in October
The throwback jerseys revealed for the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium by the Calgary Flames (L) and Winnipeg Jets (R). (Twitter: NHL/Winnipeg Jets)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 7:50AM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 7:14PM CST
With the big game at Mosaic Stadium approaching, the two teams facing off in the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina revealed their game jerseys on Friday.
The Flames unveiled a their throwback threads for the game in a tweet on Friday morning.
The Jets revealed their retro-inspired blue throwbacks on Friday night.
Both the Jets and Flames have opted for throwback threads for Mosaic, similar to past Heritage Classics.
Evraz Place CEO Tim Reid encouraged fans to support the jerseys on social media.
The puck drops for the Heritage Classic on Oct. 26.