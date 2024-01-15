Here's the Saskatchewan Roughriders' coaching staff for 2024
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace revealed his full staff for the upcoming 2024 season on Monday.
A total of eight positions were announced by the team. Among the additions are two transplants from Mace’s former team – the Toronto Argonauts.
Edwin Harrison will serve as offensive line coach following a two season stint in Toronto as the team’s running backs coach and run game coordinator. Harrison is a two time Grey Cup champion – winning as a Stampeder in 2014 and in 2022 as an Argonaut.
Josh Bell joins the green and white as its pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach after serving with the Argonauts since 2021. Prior to his time in Toronto, Bell began his coaching career in Calgary in 2018. An exceptional player in his own right according to the Riders, Bell is both a Grey Cup champion (Calgary 2014), a Super Bowl champion (Green Bay 2011) and was named CFL West Division All Star in 2015.
Marquay McDaniel will bring his talents to Saskatchewan as the team’s receivers coach. McDaniel joins the Riders following a successful 11 year CFL career as a player with the Stampeders and Tiger-Cats. Beginning his coaching career in 2019 with Calgary, McDaniel has coached two West Division all-stars in Kamar Jorden and Malik Henry. McDaniel won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2014.
Anthony Vitale remains with the Riders to move to a new role as running backs coach. Vitale previously coached the Roughriders offensive line in 2023.
Philip Daniels will serve as the defensive line coach. Daniels brings four years of NFL coaching experience to the table with the Philadelphia Eagles beginning in 2016. Originally from Georgia, Daniels boasts a load of hands on experience, suiting up for 201 games with the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.
J.C Sherritt returns to Canada as the green and white’s linebackers coach. He previously worked as a defensive analyst at Washington State. On the field, Sherritt played 109 career games, registering 528 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, 14 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. In 2012, Sherritt was named the CFL’s most outstanding player and a CFL All-Star. He won a Grey Cup Championship in 2015 with Edmonton.
The Riders new defensive assistant, Jordan Linnen, comes to Saskatchewan following two years as a running backs coach in Edmonton. Originally from Surrey, B.C., Linnen has spent time with the Montreal Alouettes and B.C Lions, where he served as a guest coach.
Lastly, Jeff Higgins will serve as an assistant special teams coach – bringing a 20 year coaching career to Saskatchewan. Mostly recently working with the Orlando Predators of the Arena League in 2019 and 2021 – 2022). Higgens served as a guest coach at four CFL training camps from 2016-2019.
“I am elated to have our 2024 coaching staff in place — a group that brings hands-on experience as players and coaches alongside championship pedigrees,” Mace said in a news release.
“This staff is filled not only with excellent teachers, communicators and leaders, but also with exceptional people. I am looking forward to seeing them implement their knowledge and influence the men who will take the field for the Green and White.”
The eight positions fill out the Riders' coaching staff in addition to offensive coordinator Marc Mueller and special teams coodinator Kent Maugeri.
Mace as well as the rest of the new coaching hires will receive their first test of 2024 with a pre-season matchup against Winnipeg Blue Bombers on May 20.
The Canadian Football League’s 2024 season officially begins for the Riders on June 8.
