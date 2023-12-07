'Great opportunity to come home': Marc Mueller speaks to media for first time as a Saskatchewan Roughrider

Marc Mueller has returned to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ next offensive coordinator – telling reporters on Thursday that it feels good to return to his roots.

“I just want to thank everyone in the Rider organization for giving me this great opportunity to come and be a Rider and to come home,” Mueller said. “Not many people get to coach professionally to begin with or let alone in the place where they grew up and have roots in.”

Roots that run especially deep for Mueller – who is the grandson of legendary Roughrider quarterback, Ron Lancaster. While his dad, Larry, was the assistant general manager of the team from 1989-92.

“I think it’s a special thing, I get to see that statue of my grandpa out there. I walked by the picture of the ‘89 team. You can see my dad standing on his toes trying to look tall,” he joked.

“Hopefully I can have success like they did here.”

Mueller was born and raised in Regina and played six seasons with the University of Regina Rams from 2007-2012 and served as the Rams quarterbacks coach in 2013.

The Riders acquired Mueller from the Calgary Stampeders – where he served as its quarterback coach for the past four seasons. He previously served as the team’s running back coach and as a defensive assistant.

Mueller marks the Riders’ second coaching acquisition from the Stamps in recent days – the first being newly minted head coach Corey Mace.

“Corey is such a great person and a great leader, and he’s always just been a really good teammate,” Mueller said. “I would say we’re truly friends and I look forward to working for him.”

In the same announcement, Riders also announced that current special team coordinator Kent Maugeri would be staying with the club and Mueller was asked about the rest of the coaching staff that could be coming down the pipe.

“We’re working through the staff, that’s a Corey deal and I know he’s had a pretty good press conference here last week so I will let him handle that,” he said.

“I’m excited for some of the guys that have come up and I‘ll leave it at that.”

The new offensive coordinator was also asked about who his starting quarterback will be and if he will lean toward Trevor Harris.

“I think we’re excited that Trevor’s here and as a young coach I think you couldn’t ask for a better situation than a guy who’s won in this league, been successful in this league and has won in multiple different offences,” Mueller said.

“I’m coming from Calgary and I’ve been there for 10 years and I’m excited to see since he’s been in a whole bunch of different offences so what we can take from there and build it together.”