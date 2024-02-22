Here's what $1 million lands home buyers in Regina

The average home in Regina valued between $950,000 and $1.05 million is nearly 1000 square feet larger than the national average, according to a report by Royal LePage.

Royal LePage’s 2024 Million-Dollar Properties report says that in December 2023, the average home in Regina valued between $950,000 and $1.05 million had 2,604 square feet of living space. That is 844 square feet more than the national average of 1,760 square feet, according to the report.

Those homes in Regina also had an average of three bedrooms and and 2.9 bathrooms, the report said.

On average, a $1 million property in Canada has 3.2 bedrooms and 2.6 bathrooms, jump up to $2 million and that increases to a national average of 3.7 bedrooms and 2.6 bathrooms, according to the report.

By comparison, the report says in Vancouver, the average $1 million home has 900 square feet of living space.

Royal LePage says that when buying a home priced at $1 million or more, Canadian mortgage lenders require a down payment of at least $200,000.

Some current $1 million listings in Regina

As of Feb. 22, Royal LePage has two properties in Regina listed between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

4406 Wolf Willow Place

(Royal LePage)

This property is listed as having four bedrooms and four bathrooms and 2,559 square feet of living space.

The current asking price on Feb. 22 was $1,080,000. It is located in The Creeks neighbourhood.

4302 Chuka Drive

(Royal LePage)

This property is also listed as having four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with 2,720 square feet of living space.

As of Feb. 22, the asking price was $1,198,000. It is also located in The Creeks neighbourhood.