Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices

Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter almost 90 days ago, the world — and financial markets — looked different. Wall Street and Corporate America's mood has changed since then and unsurprisingly, Musk wants out.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener