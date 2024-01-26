Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina

The third annual Frost Festival kicked off in Regina on Friday.

Four city-wide hubs are returning from 2023 including Frost at Wascana, Frost at the Warehouse District, Frost at the REAL District and Frost at Downtown.

“We’ve done a lot of work making the whole experience different,” said event manager Cathleen Betker. “It’s not like last year.”

Here’s what you can experience at each of the four hubs.

Downtown

Additional programming such as an ice carving demonstration done by Fire & Ice Creations can be explored at the downtown hub.

The 19+ crowd can visit participating downtown restaurants and try their featured Frost cocktail drinks. People can grab a Frost-Tail Trail map at the Downtown Frost Hub.

Participating restaurants Include: The Cure Kitchen & Bar, Circa 27, The Fat Badger, Crave Kitchen + Wine Bar, Kookie’s Krib Fireside Lounge, Victoria’s Tavern (Downtown), O’Hanlons Irish Pub, and Dojo Ramen.

Wascana Park

Frost @ Wascana has a full schedule of family-friendly free events you can’t miss.

Dog sledding is back at Wascana. Take a ride on a horse drawn wagon ride, test your skills with a round of outdoor laser tag, enjoy a skate on the Rink on Wascana, check out the Family Fun Zone, and participate in a full afternoon of Indigenous-focused experiences including hide tanning, Elder storytelling, buffalo art, and many more games and activities.

Warehouse District

Check out The Exchange for a full day choreography and street dance competition, witness some of the best in 1v1 Breaking, 1v1 Open-style, and Solo/Duo/Small Group Hip Hop Choreography.

REAL District

GLOW is back at the REAL district from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

Enjoy a captivating light display full of fairy tale magic; wander through the enchanted forest, find the magic pumpkin carriage and ride the train.

All day performances well be held on the Glow Stage along with a variety of food and beverage options.

“The biggest new thing this year is we’ve opened Confederation Park to be free access,” said Betker. “Families can come down and take in all the activities at no cost.”

“There’s really something for everybody,” she added.

Ice sculptors were out early Friday putting finishing touches on their sculptures, including slides, mazes and even ice cornhole.

Inside the International Trade Centre, performers mixed fire with ice.

Frost has brought in fire juggler ‘Paz the Sports Guy’ and acrobats ‘The Silver Starlets.’

“It’s a great mix of acrobatics and comedy,” said Molly Keczan. “We love to have fun and get people involved in the show.”

Frost Festival funding

The previous two festivals have been anything but cheap for REAL and the city. Both ran a loss.

Organizers believe this year will be different.

“We are on a perfect trajectory to break even,” said Betker. “And next year we’re looking at a really significant revenue.”

“We’re exactly where we want to be,” she added.

Betker hopes the warm weather brings more visitors.

“[It’s] by far the biggest hurdle in planning a winter festival,” she said. “Minus 40 is a big deal.”

Frost runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4