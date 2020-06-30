REGINA -- Even though there won’t be large festive gatherings or fireworks in Wascana Park this year, there are still ways people can celebrate Canada Day.

As long as people are physically distancing, they can enjoy the outdoors with family or take part in a number of virtual events across the province.

The Provincial Capital Commission has posted songs, dance, poems and spoken-word pieces from a variety of Saskatchewan artists.

Performances by artists include Jess Moskaluke, Hunter Brothers, The North Sound, Shawn Jobin, Davy Sage and Eliza Mary Doyle.

The commission has also developed downloadable colouring pages for kids, the lyrics of O-Canada, Indigenous drumming and dance, and an Elder’s prayer.

The performances and activities can be accessed here.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

For people looking to enjoy the outdoors, they can head to various provincial parks. Some have opened their outdoor pools for Canada Day.

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Pike Lake Provincial Park will allow visitors to go for a dip.

The province has made changes to the pool operating schedules to accommodate as many visitors as possible.

There will be a variety of safety protocols, though people can generally expect reduced pool capacity, as well as a turnover system that will require them to leave after a set block of time.

Swimmers can either leave or re-enter the line should they want to go for another swim. Re-payment won’t be required.

The province said there won’t be swimming lessons and that physical distancing rules will be in effect at all times.

For car enthusiasts, Moose Jaw is hosting a rolling car show outside the Town ‘n’ Country Mall before parading down Main Street. The car parade begins at 1 p.m.

CITY SERVICES

In Regina, people can expect some reduced services for Canada Day.

Community centres and recreation facilities will remain closed to the public. Civic offices and Service Regina are also closed.

The city is requiring people with urgent matters, like a water main break or sewer back up, to call 306-777-7000.

The landfill and yard waste depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entry gates closing at 6:45 p.m.

All garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Transit will be operating on Sunday routes and schedules. The information centre and Redline will be closed. The paratransit Service will be operating on its holiday schedule of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries office will be closed, though gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking meters won't be in effect.