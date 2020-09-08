REGINA -- Students are returning to school across the province Tuesday morning, and here’s what Regina parents and guardians can expect as they navigate the unfamiliar process.

STAGGERED START

Tuesday’s return to the classroom begins with a staggered start, meaning some students will return to school on Tuesday, and others are scheduled to return Wednesday or Thursday.

DROP-OFF

Schools ask that students walk, ride or scoot to school as drop-off will not be permitted within one block of schools.

Parents will not be permitted to enter the building.

SCHEDULING

Recess for elementary schools not previously following an adjusted recess or lunch schedule will now begin with a morning recess at 8:53 a.m. with school beginning at 9:08 a.m. A 15 minute recess will start at 3:22 and school will be dismissed at 3:37 p.m.

High schools will follow a modified timetable that will limit student contact to a maximum of two cohorts per day.

Elementary students will be organized into cohorts and will maintain the group throughout the day.

MANDATORY MASKS, HYGIENE

Masks will be mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12 and strongly recommended for younger students.

Buses will run on normal routes starting Sept. 8. While riding the bus, all students and staff are required to wear non-medical masks. Students can also bring their own face masks, provided they meet federal standards, available on the Public Health Agency of Canada website.

Schools will maintain visitor logs and after-hours staff logs.

Several hand sanitizer applicators will be available in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms.

In the updated plan, students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and develop a plan for refilling during the day.

Washrooms will now be disinfected twice a day between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; and 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

Practical and applied arts programming at Campus Regina Public will be suspended to limit student movement among schools. At other schools, practical and applied arts, physical education, band and arts education will be modified to allow for physical distancing.

A plan for extracurricular activities has not yet been determined. Regina Public Schools Division is also deferring community use of schools until later in the fall.