REGINA
Regina

    • Here's what to know before you go to the Queen City Exhibition

    The Queen City Ex midway on Aug. 4, 2023. (File) The Queen City Ex midway on Aug. 4, 2023. (File)
    Share

    The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just one week away and the organization has shared some helpful tips to know before you go.

    This year, security screening processes have been upgraded, so fairgoers will be required to walk through a metal detector and will also be subject to bag searches.

    There are several items that won’t be allowed on the fair grounds, which include: 

    • Outside alcohol or illegal substances
    • Opened bottles, cans, or glass containers
    • Mechanically enhanced noisemakers, such as air horns
    • Compressed or liquid gas / aerosol sprays, not including personal products, sunscreen, and insect repellant
    • Remote-controlled vehicles including drones or other aerial vehicles
    • Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, or roller shoes
    • Motorized vehicles, not including mobility aids
    • Pets, except for registered service animals
    • Laser pointers or pens
    • Weapons and dangerous devices, including explosives, ignition devices, handcuffs, tools, knives, martial arts instruments, etc.
    • Offensive or discriminatory or gang affiliated clothing
    • Umbrellas
    • Any unauthorized advertising
    • Full face masks

    REAL said security reserves the right to deny entry to anyone who is found with any items that may pose a danger or threat to fairgoers.

    The QCX encourages people to travel light to speed up their entrance time. Coolers and bags are allowed but will still be subject to inspection before entering the grounds.

    • Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories 

    Getting QCX passes ahead of time will also speed up your time waiting to get into the fair grounds. 

    Since summer in Saskatchewan can get quite toasty, it’s always a good idea to bring sunscreen and a reusable water bottle to get you through the day.

    The Brandt Centre will be open every day as a cooling area. There will also several water stations around the fairgrounds to fill water bottles.

    City of Regina transit is free with a QCX admission pass. If you want to drive and park on the site, there will be a parking fee of $15.

    Access to the concerts in Confederation Park is included in the admission price, and organizers recommend people arrive to the space early.

    Lawn chairs will only be allowed for the Royal Symphony Orchestra’s performance on Wednesday, July 31.

    In addition to the concerts each evening, there will be rides, games, a shopping area, different shows, and several new foods to try. There will also be a five kilometre run and a pancake breakfast on Aug. 4. 

    Check the QCX website for a daily schedule of events. 

    The QCX will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News