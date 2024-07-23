Here's what to know before you go to the Queen City Exhibition

The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just one week away and the organization has shared some helpful tips to know before you go.

This year, security screening processes have been upgraded, so fairgoers will be required to walk through a metal detector and will also be subject to bag searches.

There are several items that won’t be allowed on the fair grounds, which include:

Outside alcohol or illegal substances

Opened bottles, cans, or glass containers

Mechanically enhanced noisemakers, such as air horns

Compressed or liquid gas / aerosol sprays, not including personal products, sunscreen, and insect repellant

Remote-controlled vehicles including drones or other aerial vehicles

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, or roller shoes

Motorized vehicles, not including mobility aids

Pets, except for registered service animals

Laser pointers or pens

Weapons and dangerous devices, including explosives, ignition devices, handcuffs, tools, knives, martial arts instruments, etc.

Offensive or discriminatory or gang affiliated clothing

Umbrellas

Any unauthorized advertising

Full face masks

REAL said security reserves the right to deny entry to anyone who is found with any items that may pose a danger or threat to fairgoers.

The QCX encourages people to travel light to speed up their entrance time. Coolers and bags are allowed but will still be subject to inspection before entering the grounds.

Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories

Getting QCX passes ahead of time will also speed up your time waiting to get into the fair grounds.

Since summer in Saskatchewan can get quite toasty, it’s always a good idea to bring sunscreen and a reusable water bottle to get you through the day.

The Brandt Centre will be open every day as a cooling area. There will also several water stations around the fairgrounds to fill water bottles.

City of Regina transit is free with a QCX admission pass. If you want to drive and park on the site, there will be a parking fee of $15.

Access to the concerts in Confederation Park is included in the admission price, and organizers recommend people arrive to the space early.

Lawn chairs will only be allowed for the Royal Symphony Orchestra’s performance on Wednesday, July 31.

In addition to the concerts each evening, there will be rides, games, a shopping area, different shows, and several new foods to try. There will also be a five kilometre run and a pancake breakfast on Aug. 4.

Check the QCX website for a daily schedule of events.

The QCX will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2024.