Here's what to know for Saturday's Queen City Pride Parade

The Queen City Pride Parade is taking place on Saturday and there will be traffic restrictions in place along the parade’s route.

Following staging of floats at 12 p.m. on 12th Avenue between Montreal Street and Broad Street, the parade will move south on Broad Street to College Avenue, then west on College Avenue to Albert Street, south on Albert Street to Legislative Drive, and then east on Legislative Drive into the Legislative grounds.

Here is the route for the 2024 Queen City Pride Parade. (Photo courtesy: Queen City Pride) Following the parade, Queen City Pride festivities will continue in Wascana Park.

None of the streets along the parade route will be completely closed to traffic, according to the Regina Police Service. However, traffic will be restricted to one lane.

If travelling on the parade route between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., drivers are asked to be patient and keep in mind the safety of participants, police said.