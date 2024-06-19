'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina’s International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
In the evening hours of Friday, June 14, a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III touched down at YQR – the rare sighting captured by eagle eyed aircraft enthusiasts.
The military transport had begun its journey hours earlier, halfway across the globe in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Weighing 265 tonnes fully loaded – the equivalent of more than three Boeing 737s at maximum capacity – the aircraft had stopped off at Saskatchewan’s capital for refueling.
“When I say large, I mean massive. This plane has a wingspan that's actually wider than our runways. Runways are 150 feet wide, and these wings are wider than that,” James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, explained to CTV News.
“We don't see planes of that size and weight [regularly]. So I imagine that local residents that night would have seen something very different in the skies.”
According to the U.S. Air Force, the C-17 can haul 102 troops including their gear, 36 stretchers as well as 54 ambulatory patients and attendants or 170,900 pounds of cargo.
YQR’s main runway is recorded as 7,901 feet in length – the Air Force claims the C-17 can take off from less than half that distance.
“This aircraft is all horsepower, the four massive engines that require clearly a lot of fuel. This aircraft can actually take off on a short 3,500 foot runway,” Bogusz said. “Imagine something that large with that much stress taking off. Quite the sight to behold.
According to Flightradar24, the Globemaster arrived at YQR from Hawaii at around 10 p.m. CST and took off two hours later.
The flight’s destination was listed as Terceira Island, Portugal, part of the Azores Archipelago in the mid Atlantic.
While it’s rare to see an aircraft of such size hosted in Regina – it’s far from unheard of.
In November of 2023, two USAF KC-135 stratotankers were spotted landing in Regina. The pair of air-to-air refuelers spent the night at the airport before transporting 50 Royal Canadian Air Force students from 15 Wing Moose Jaw to Texas for training.
“Part of being an internationally designated airport is the ability to ensure that we have the appropriate facilities and in addition to ensure that military aircraft, whether they be from Canada or the U.S., can use our airport unencumbered,” Bogusz explained.
“It's a nice way to say we go out of our way to help those who need to land here with both the Canadian and the U.S. Military.”
Other large airframes hosted in Saskatchewan’s capital included a Boeing 787, which saw a direct flight from Warsaw, Poland to Regina transport Ukrainian refugees to the Queen City.
YQR hosted four of the five refugee flights that eventually made their way to Saskatchewan.
Bogusz said he appreciates the interest of airplane enthusiasts in the city and knows they’ll continue with their eyes firmly trained toward the skies.
“We love our plane spotters here at the airport and their ability to capture very interesting aircraft, both general aviation and commercial aviation,” he said.
“This is a very busy airport. We see a lot of cool planes and we just appreciate that this one particularly caught the eye of many.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
BREAKING House to rise for the summer, gov't vows to return 'ruthlessly' focused on improving Canadians' lives
Members of Parliament have agreed to adjourn the House of Commons a few days early for their summer break, soon putting a pause on legislative business until mid-September.
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Strain on 5G networks leaving consumers less satisfied over time, researcher says
Canadian consumers are increasingly expecting more when it comes to the quality of 5G performance and are placing blame on providers when an internet connection is spotty, a researcher says.
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Murals popping up on Winnipeg bridges
Cool Streets Winnipeg and Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain are making sure Winnipegger's walks are a little more colourful this summer.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
Coal mine contaminants blown onto snowpack in Alberta, B.C.: study
Newly published research has found cancer-causing chemicals downwind from coal mines in southern British Columbia in concentrations that rival those next to oilsand mines.
Calgary
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Calgary businesses to be allowed to use river water during crisis
Calgary businesses whose workflow has run dry under the current restrictions related to a water main repair have been given a break by the city.
-
Robotic dogs spread ‘paw-sitivity’ and calm nerves for young patients at Alberta Children’s Hospital
Animal therapy is a well-known method to calm the nerves of those dealing with stress or anxiety, but a new robotic twist on the idea is now aiding in recovery efforts for the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s youngest patients.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here's where on-street parking rates will increase to $4 an hour in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa motorists will have to pay $4 an hour to park at on-street meters in the ByWard Market, downtown, on Preston Street in Little Italy and along sections of Bank Street starting this summer, as part of changes to the city's on-street parking rates.
-
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa G1 driver repeatedly breaching license conditions facing charges
The Ottawa Police Service says a 16-year-old G1 driver is facing charges after being stopped Wednesday morning driving unaccompanied and without front plate on the vehicle.
Montreal
-
Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
-
Pierre Poilievre in Quebec: How he plans to drum up support in on summer tour
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is launching a campaign-style summer tour, starting with several stops in Quebec.
-
Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
Vancouver
-
Port Moody resident fined $7,000 for killing grizzly after claiming self-defence
A Port Moody resident was handed a hefty fine, ordered to do community service and temporarily banned from hunting after investigators determined a grizzly bear killing wasn't actually in self-defence.
-
B.C. Conservatives snatch another candidate from B.C. United
John Rustad has claimed another small victory over his former party, snatching B.C. United candidate Chris Moore to run for the B.C. Conservatives.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Orphaned B.C. sea otter pup in critical condition, receiving 24-hour care
Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium say an orphaned sea otter pup is receiving 24-hour care to "ensure her survival," after it was found in critical condition.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
Charges laid after hit and run in west London
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
-
AC problems at rental property for students in Waterloo
Residents of an upscale rental property for students in Waterloo are struggling to sleep at night because the air conditioning to the rooms is not working.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.