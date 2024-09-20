REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado in southeastern Sask. Wednesday was 3rd latest in province on record: ECCC

    Share

    A tornado in Langbank, Sask. on Wednesday was the third latest in the province on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    The only other tornadoes to occur later in the season in Saskatchewan came in 1977 in Plunkett and 1969 in Drake.

    The Plunkett tornado took place on Sept. 26, 1977. The Drake one occurred on Sept. 20, 1969, ECCC said.

    Other mid September tornadoes in Saskatchewan occurred on Sept. 11, 1929 in Macklin and Luseland, Sept. 11 1971 southeast of Wolseley and in Creelman, Sept. 13 1936 in Yorkton and Springside, and Sept. 13 1967 in Lumsden.

    All of the September tornadoes had a F/EF rating of zero or were not rated at all, according to ECCC.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News