Tornado in southeastern Sask. Wednesday was 3rd latest in province on record: ECCC

A tornado in Langbank, Sask. on Wednesday was the third latest in the province on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The only other tornadoes to occur later in the season in Saskatchewan came in 1977 in Plunkett and 1969 in Drake.

The Plunkett tornado took place on Sept. 26, 1977. The Drake one occurred on Sept. 20, 1969, ECCC said.

Other mid September tornadoes in Saskatchewan occurred on Sept. 11, 1929 in Macklin and Luseland, Sept. 11 1971 southeast of Wolseley and in Creelman, Sept. 13 1936 in Yorkton and Springside, and Sept. 13 1967 in Lumsden.

All of the September tornadoes had a F/EF rating of zero or were not rated at all, according to ECCC.