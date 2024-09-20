What will be argued at upcoming Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights appeal hearing?

Arguments between UR Pride and the Government of Saskatchewan on the Parents’ Bill of Rights will be moving ahead to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.

Egale Canda, an organization which launched the legal challenge alongside UR Pride, provided an outline into their main issues on Thursday, as well as an anticipated court schedule.

On Monday, the courtroom is scheduled to open at 9:50 a.m. for preliminary matters, with arguments set to start at 10 a.m.

The Government of Saskatchewan will begin their arguments. This will be followed by the Governments of Alberta and New Brunswick, which are third parties permitted by the court to share their expertise or experience, otherwise known as interveners. In the afternoon, UR Pride will begin its arguments.

On Tuesday morning, UR Pride will continue arguments, followed by submissions by the remaining interveners. The province will then be able to make reply submissions.

The upcoming Court of Appeal process follows a lengthy debate over whether the Parents’ Bill of Rights is unconstitutional.

The bill, which began as the pronoun policy, requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school and was first introduced by the province on Aug. 22, 2023.

It was legally challenged by UR Pride soon after, claiming that the policy violates Sections 7 and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which have to do with security and equality rights.

According to Egale Canada, the main issues under appeal are whether a court can make a declaration as to whether Bill 137 violates Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter, as well as whether UR Pride should be able to amend its application to argue that the bill also violates Section 12, which is the right to be free from cruel and unusual treatment.

In an emailed statement to CTV News on Friday, the Government of Saskatchewan stood by The Parents’ Bill of Rights, and said it provides parents with the assurance that they will be involved in important decisions involving their children.

“Our government will always protect parents' rights to be involved in their children’s education, including defending the constitutionality of The Parents' Bill of Rights,” the statement read.

In addition to the Governments of Alberta and New Brunswick, interveners listed include:

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association

The Advocates’ Society, Justice for Children and Youth

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour

Canadian Union of Public Employees

The Canadian Teachers’ Federation

Amnesty International

The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund

The Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia

The hearings will be heard by the Court of Appeal at 2425 Victoria Ave. in Regina.