More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home

Saskatchewan’s population has again reached an all time high.

As of April 1, 2024 there were 1,231,043 people living in the province, according to estimates released by Statistics Canada and provided in a news release by the province.

That is an increase of 30,503 in a year’s time and more than 5,550 in the past quarter year.

“A growing population and strong economy means a bright future for our province and our people,” Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

Canada’s population also reached new record highs.

According to Statistics Canada, the country’s population topped 41 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the population reached 41,012,563 on April 1, a gain of 242,673 in the first three months of this year.

According to the agency, 121,758 immigrants came to Canada in the first quarter of 2024.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.