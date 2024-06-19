REGINA
    • Bear spray, machetes, BB gun seized, 4 boys jointly charged in Regina

    A traffic stop in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A traffic stop in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A group of young boys are facing weapons charges after Regina police pulled over a suspicious vehicle last weekend.

    At around 11:15 p.m. on June 14, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling westbound on Saskatchewan Drive, according to a release from RPS.

    Officers approached the vehicle and spotted two machetes in the rear of the vehicle.

    The driver and three passengers were all arrested for possessing weapons.

    A further search of the vehicle revealed two machetes, a BB gun, two cans of bear spray, a container of BB’s, several air canisters as well as a BB gun.

    The four boys, none of whom can be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act are jointly charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

    The accused are set to appear in Youth Provincial Court on July 23.

