REGINA -- As COVID-19 cases spike in Saskatchewan, the number of cases with no known exposure is increasing.

In five of the last six days, there have been 30 or more cases reported and each day has seen the province top the record high for active cases with 307 as of Monday.

Cases with no known exposure links are rising too, with 72 in the past three days.

"We knew that once we resumed our normal activities, even if you practice physical distancing, even if you do all the things we are doing, we will see some increase in COVID transmission, which we are seeing," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said during Monday’s provincial update.

Over the past two weeks, cases with unknown exposure have increased from 128 to 288. Just under half of the total new cases since July 13 have fallen in that category as well.

Premier Scott Moe says the rise hasn’t led to a discussion on rolling back the province’s reopen plan.

"There are a number of things that we can do that have a much lower impact on businesses that are operating, a much lower impact on the day-to-day activities that we enjoy," Moe said.

Moe cautioned against residents developing fatigue with the pandemic and easing off following public health orders, which is something NDP leader Ryan Meili is criticizing the government of doing itself.

"This Government needs to stop just assuming everything is fine, assuming the job is done and starting talking about what it is they will do if things get worse," Meili said.

"We don’t have weeks ahead of us with this COVID conversation and adherence to these guidelines, we have months ahead of us quite likely and that’s important for us to remember," Moe added.

A large number of cases in the province continue to be linked to Hutterite colonies with 86 of the 110 cases announced over the past three days on those communal living situations across the province.

According to the government, Public Health will be visiting every colony this week to provide information on the public health orders and providing testing, in an effort to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.