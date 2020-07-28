REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported its 17th COVID-19 related death.

In a release the province said a person in their 70s from the south region, who tested positive for the virus, has died.

The province also reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,218.

Three of the new cases are in the south region, two are in Saskatoon, two are in the north, one is in the central region and another is in Regina.

Regionally, 347 cases are from the far north, 267 are from the south, 239 are from the Saskatoon area, 136 are from the north, 139 are from the central region and 89 are from the Regina area. One case’s location is still pending.

There are currently 294 cases considered active. Another 21 people recovered, for a total of 907.

Of the 1,218 cases in Saskatchewan, 293 have no known exposures, while another 109 are under investigation.

A total of 13 people are in hospital. Eight people are in inpatient care, including three in Saskatoon, two in the south and one in Regina. Another five are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

The province has performed 93,669 COVID-19 tests.

SASK. NOT BACKING OFF ON REOPENING PLAN, FOR NOW

Saskatchewan’s premier said he is not considering backing up on the province phased in reopening plan during Monday’s live COVID-19 update.

Scott Moe said new cases located on Hutterite colonies and surrounding communities have not been related to the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

He said that in other parts of the world, there has been success with preventative measures that do not involve shutting businesses.

MANDATORY MASKS

Premier Scott Moe said on Monday the province may make masks mandatory to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moe said the measure would only be necessary if needed. He encouraged people to wear a mask in places where they can’t physically distance and if they feel comfortable wearing one.

“There may be a point in time, either on a regional basis or maybe even province-wide, where we will have to go to wearing masks as a mandatory matter,” Moe said. “I would far sooner want to have that conversation prior to shutting down our economy.”

There have been growing calls for Saskatchewan to make wearing a mask mandatory in public spaces.

A petition has recently urged the provincial government to impose the measures, given many other Canadian cities have enacted the rule.