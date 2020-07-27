REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s premier said he is not considering backing up on the province phased in reopening plan during Monday’s live COVID-19 update.

Scott Moe said new cases located on Hutterite colonies and surrounding communities have not been related to the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

He said that in other parts of the world, there has been success with preventative measures that do not involve shutting businesses.

“You’re seeing conversations all over the world of appropriate mask use,” Moe said. “There are a number of things that we can do that have a much lower impact on businesses that are operating, and day-to-day activities like schools reopening.”

He said Saskatchewan health would continue to rely on voluntary cooperation to slow the spread of the virus, for now.

Moe said an announcement will come next week regarding the reopening of schools.