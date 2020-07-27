REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,209 cases.

There are 10 new cases in the central region, nine in the south, eight in the Saskatoon area and three in the north. One case’s location has not yet been determined, the province said in a news release.

No new cases have been reported in the Regina area and the far north region.

The province said of the total cases, 307 are considered active. A total of 886 people have recovered.

The province said of the new cases, 22 are from Hutterite colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and north regions.

Saskatchewan Health officials will visit each Hutterite colony in the province to inspect cooperation with public health orders.

There are 156 active cases in the south, 86 in the central regions, 37 in the Saskatoon area, 14 in the north, 10 in the far north and three in the Regina area.

One more person was admitted to hospital, bringing the total to 14.

The province said 10 people are receiving inpatient care, with four in Saskatoon, three in the central region, two in the south and one in Regina.

Four people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an advisory for the Rural Municipality of Maple Creek, where people are at higher risk of coming into contact with COVID-19. It listed two Hutterite communities as part of that advisory.

The province has previously listed these communities as places with active COVID-19 cases:

Auverge

Biggar

Carmichael

Eagle Creek

Grandview

Harris

Kindersley

Lawtonia

Maple Creek

Newcombe

Perdue

Pleasant Valley

Prariedale

Saskatchewan Landing

St. Andrews

Tramping Lake

Webb

PETITION CALLS FOR MANDATORY MASKS

With the cities of Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Ottawa all imposing mandatory mask bylaws, a new petition is gaining traction calling for the same measures in Saskatchewan.

The petition is penned to the government and local municipalities.

"COVID DOESN'T CARE"

If you’re bored of COVID-19, the province wants you to remember that the virus doesn’t care.

While understanding that some have become restless in the four months since COVID-19 initially appeared in Saskatchewan, the province wants to remind residents not to waver in their efforts to prevent transmission.

“If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent,” the province said in a news release. “There is no region in Saskatchewan without active cases.”