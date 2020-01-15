Here's when Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will open for reservations
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:30AM CST
REGINA -- Reservations at Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will open to the public in April.
The province says seasonal reservations will open on April 13, with nightly and Camp-Easy reservations opening between April 15 and 24, depending on the park.
“We are looking forward to another exciting camping season in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “Whether a seasoned-camper or first-time visitor, our parks continue to provide a variety of outdoor activities, programs and special events that offer unique and memorable experiences for all.”
Reservations will open at 7 a.m. on the following dates:
- Monday, April 13: Seasonal campsites
- Wednesday, April 15: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap
- Thursday, April 16: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge
- Friday, April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson
- Monday, April 20: Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake
- Wednesday, April 22: Cypress Hills
- Thursday, April 23: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
- Friday, April 24: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain
All reservations can be made here.