REGINA -- Reservations at Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will open to the public in April.

The province says seasonal reservations will open on April 13, with nightly and Camp-Easy reservations opening between April 15 and 24, depending on the park.

“We are looking forward to another exciting camping season in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “Whether a seasoned-camper or first-time visitor, our parks continue to provide a variety of outdoor activities, programs and special events that offer unique and memorable experiences for all.”

Reservations will open at 7 a.m. on the following dates:

Monday, April 13: Seasonal campsites

Wednesday, April 15: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap

Thursday, April 16: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge

Friday, April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson

Monday, April 20: Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake

Wednesday, April 22: Cypress Hills

Thursday, April 23: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Friday, April 24: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain

All reservations can be made here.