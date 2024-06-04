Here's when the Moose Jaw Warriors will raise their 2024 championship banner

As the Moose Jaw Warriors come off a season where the team won its first WHL Championship, a date has been set for the team to raise its first banner to the rafters.

The Warriors will raise the championship banner before their home opener of the 2024/25 regular season on Sept. 21 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

It will be the second WHL championship banner in the rafters at the Moose Jaw Events Centre, the first belonging to the 1967 Moose Jaw Canucks.

The Warriors will play their first game the night before, on Sept. 20, on the road against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Elsewhere in the WHL, the Regina Pats are also starting 2024/25 season on the road, taking on the Raiders in Prince Albert Sept. 20. The regiment will play their first game on home ice the following night against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre.

The Swift Current Broncos start off their new campaign with a home and home against the Saskatoon Blades on Sept. 20 and 21, starting in Swift Current.

Full schedules for each team will be released at a later date, according to the WHL.