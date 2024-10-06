Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan

Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.

A wave of severe winds developed across southern Saskatchewan on Saturday. Downed trees, overturned vehicles and general wind related damage was reported all across the province – with the region most severely hit being the southeast corner.

East of Regina, near the town of Balgonie, fire crews and police were on scene of a semi that was overturned by a severe wind gust.

“We had a low that developed in Alberta and it tracked quickly across the prairies and with that low it brought severe winds through parts of Saskatchewan and then into Manitoba,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Meteorologist Shannon Moodie told CTV News.

“With those winds, it was quite significant.”

According to the federal weather service, 12 stations had reported peak wind gusts surpassing 90 km/h on Oct. 5.

Estevan reported maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h with the most severe gust reaching a whopping 107 km/h.

Weyburn was next on the severity scale with 70 km/h sustained winds and a maximum gust reaching 102 km/h.

“As you can see, there were pretty widespread severe winds over southeastern Saskatchewan," Moodie added.

ECCC reported minor showers in some regions on Saturday, but nothing compared to the high winds that were felt.

“The most significant weather with this low was certainly the winds but there were some showers that were reported. Nothing significant in the way of 5 to 10 millimetres with the system," Moodie explained.

And while the wave of wind was certainly alarming in the moment, it is normal for autumn in Saskatchewan.

“Typically in the shoulder seasons we get these pretty potent low pressure seasons develop and bring significant wind gusts to the prairies,” Moodie explained.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, no weather alerts were active throughout the province and all unplanned power outages caused by the high winds had since ended.

Other stations in the southeast corner reported similar readings. They included:

Bratts Lake (XBK)

Maximum sustained wind: 76 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 102 km/h

Coronach (WAQ)

Maximum sustained wind: 72 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 100 km/h

Yellow Grass (PYS)

Maximum sustained wind: 80 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 100 km/h

Regina (CYQR)

Maximum sustained wind: 74 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 98 km/h

Regina RCS (WDJ)

Maximum sustained wind: 72 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 96 km/h

Rockglen (WKO)

Maximum sustained wind: 59 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 94 km/h

Indian Head (WBD)

Maximum sustained wind: 69 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 94 km/h

Estevan Climate (PJM)

Maximum sustained wind: 70 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 94 km/h

Assiniboia (WJI)

Maximum sustained wind: 63 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 91 km/h

Lucky Lake (WLE)

Maximum sustained wind: 69 km/h

Maximum wind gust: 91 km/h

