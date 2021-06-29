Advertisement
Here's where you can cool down during Regina's heat wave
REGINA -- As temperatures continue to climb in Regina, the city has released a list of public places where people can go to help cool down.
Some offer an air conditioned location, others offer food and/or water. Hours of some locations be impacted by the stat holiday on July 1.
ALL NATIONS HOPE NETWORK & AWASIW
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 9 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m
- Food and water available
- Capacity limited to six to eight people
NEWO-YOTINA FRIENDSHIP CENTRE
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bagged breakfast at 9 a.m.
- Bagged lunch available once per week
- Water available
- Capacity limited to four in common area, two in overdose prevention site
SALVATION ARMY HAVEN OF HOPE MINISTRIES
- Monday to Friday 1 to 3 p.m.
- Water available
- Capacity limited to two people
STREET CULTURE PROJECT
- Available to youth only
- Open 24/7
- Bagged lunches and water available
SWAP
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Water and coffee available
- Capacity limited to eight people
REGINA PUBLIC LIBRARY
- Hours vary by location
- Water bottle fill station available
- Bathrooms available
- Capacity varies by location
CITY OF REGINA FACILITIES
Spray pads, recreation facilities and neighbourhood centres
- Water bottle fill stations
- Capacity varies by location
NEIL BALKWILL CIVIC ARTS CENTRE
- Water cooler and bottle fill station available
- Capacity limited to six to eight people
AIDS PROGRAMS SOUTH SASKATCHEWAN
- Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.
- Baked goods and water available
- Food varies by day
AL RITCHIE HERITAGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE
- Open Monday to Friday
- Bread, coffee, water available
JOHN HOWARD SOCIETY
- Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Water, snacks and coffee available
- Food hampers when provided
- Phone available
REGINA FOOD BANK
- Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Food provided by appointment
The City of Regina says if an extreme weather alert has been issued and you see someone in need of help, you can call the Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-757-0127.
According to the city, Regina Transit buses will also provide a safe and cool place for anyone who needs immediate shelter or emergency services.