REGINA -- As temperatures continue to climb in Regina, the city has released a list of public places where people can go to help cool down.

Some offer an air conditioned location, others offer food and/or water. Hours of some locations be impacted by the stat holiday on July 1.

ALL NATIONS HOPE NETWORK & AWASIW

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 9 to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m

Food and water available

Capacity limited to six to eight people

NEWO-YOTINA FRIENDSHIP CENTRE

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bagged breakfast at 9 a.m.

Bagged lunch available once per week

Water available

Capacity limited to four in common area, two in overdose prevention site

SALVATION ARMY HAVEN OF HOPE MINISTRIES

Monday to Friday 1 to 3 p.m.

Water available

Capacity limited to two people

STREET CULTURE PROJECT

Available to youth only

Open 24/7

Bagged lunches and water available

SWAP

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water and coffee available

Capacity limited to eight people

REGINA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Hours vary by location

Water bottle fill station available

Bathrooms available

Capacity varies by location

CITY OF REGINA FACILITIES

Spray pads, recreation facilities and neighbourhood centres

Water bottle fill stations

Capacity varies by location

NEIL BALKWILL CIVIC ARTS CENTRE

Water cooler and bottle fill station available

Capacity limited to six to eight people

AIDS PROGRAMS SOUTH SASKATCHEWAN

Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

Baked goods and water available

Food varies by day

AL RITCHIE HERITAGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE

Open Monday to Friday

Bread, coffee, water available

JOHN HOWARD SOCIETY

Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Water, snacks and coffee available

Food hampers when provided

Phone available

REGINA FOOD BANK

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food provided by appointment

The City of Regina says if an extreme weather alert has been issued and you see someone in need of help, you can call the Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-757-0127.

According to the city, Regina Transit buses will also provide a safe and cool place for anyone who needs immediate shelter or emergency services.