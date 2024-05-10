'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.

When results were released Thursday night it showed 90 per cent of teachers voting down the offer with a 92.2 per cent voter turnout.

“To me this sends a very clear message that what government had offered within their final offer was not enough, not enough in terms of protections around our working conditions and improvements for students’ learning conditions,” Becotte said said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan on Friday morning.

She added that it was not enough in terms of compensation.

“I hope that government receives that message and starts to take the process seriously.”

Voting closed for STF members Thursday at 6 p.m. with results released publicly around 7:15 p.m.

The province’s offer dubbed by the STF as a “Final offer” included an eight per cent pay raise spread over three years – three per cent each in years one and two and a two per cent increase in year three the final year of the offer.

Classroom size and composition, many teachers’ most important issues were not part of the offer as the province has said those issues are being addressed in an agreement signed with school divisions earlier in the spring.

“I expected it to be a ‘no’ from members that is what we’ve been hearing consistently, but I also know we have 13,500 teachers and we do not always hear from everyone so it’s a little bit uncertain leading up to the vote what that silent proportion of our members are thinking,” Becotte said.

After results were released, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said he was disappointed to see the vast majority of teachers against the offer.

“The best deal will be reached at the bargaining table, and both sides should immediately agree to return to the table and avoid any further sanctions that could jeopardize instructional time and important milestone events for Saskatchewan students,” Cockrill said in an emailed statement.

Becotte said they want to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible and as soon as the government has a new mandate.

A voter turnout of 92.2 per cent shows how engaged teachers have been throughout the process, Becotte said.

“We had two town halls over the last week with over 7,000 members joining us in the evenings for about an hour and a half. Members are engaged. They have been with us throughout the entire process and have been taking significant actions over the course of the last four months and they want to see better for public education in Saskatchewan.”

Teachers in the province have been without a contract since August of 2023, with initial bargaining beginning just under one year ago. In October teachers voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking job action. That job action then began in January and included rotating one day strikes, pausing supervision and extracurricular activities and "work to rule."

-- With files from David Prisciak and Caitlin Brezinski.