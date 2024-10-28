REGINA
Regina

    • Here's where you can vote in Regina

    Share

    Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.

    Voting will resume today after a pause on Sunday, and voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

    Elections Saskatchewan says around 5,000 trained election workers are ready to serve the province’s over 800,000 eligible voters.

    Over 273,000 people cast early ballots during 56 hours of early voting at 303 locations across the province.

    On election day, Monday, Oct. 28, Elections Saskatchewan will open an additional 413 locations, bringing the total to 716 voting sites.

    In addition to these regular locations, voting will also take place at 68 hospitals and remand centers on Monday.

    According to Elections Saskatchewan, the early registration is now closed, but unregistered voters can register in person while voting.

    Here are the polling locations in Regina:

    REGINA CORNATION PARK

    • Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent
    • Evangelical Free Church, 855 Broad Street North
    • Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2015 4th Avenue North
    • Avonhurst Pentecostal Church, 3200 Avonhurst Drive

    REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

    • Eastview Community Centre, 615 6th Avenue
    • St. Mary's Parish, 2020 Winnipeg Street
    • Broadway United Church, 105 Broadway Avenue
    • Regina Girl Guides Centre, 1530 Broadway Avenue

    REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

    • Regina Community of Christ, 4710 8th Avenue
    • The Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Avenue North
    • Mâmawêyatitân Centre, 3355 6th Avenue
    • Regina Performing Arts Centre, 1077 Angus Street
    • St. Paul's Cathedral, 1861 McIntyre Street

    REGINA LAKEVIEW

    • St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, 3337 15th Avenue
    • Royal Saskatchewan Museum, 2445 Albert Street
    • Lakeview United Church, 3200 McCallum Avenue
    • Christ The King Parish Hall, 3239 Garnet Street

    REGINA MOUNT ROYAL

    • Westhill Park Baptist Church, 8025 Sherwood Drive
    • Prairie View Community Church, 1054 Dorothy Street
    • Dieppe School, 145 Dorothy Street
    • St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 5020 7th Avenue

    REGINA NORTHEAST

    • Glen Elm Church of Christ, 1825 Rothwell Street
    • Regina Public Library - Glen Elm Branch, 1601 Dewdney Avenue East
    • Glencairn Neighbourhood Recreation Centre, 2626 Dewdney Avenue East
    • Holiday Inn Hotel, 1800 Prince of Wales Drive

    REGINA PASQUA

    • South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive
    • Parliament Community Church, 4011 Pasqua Street
    • Regina Humane Society, 4900 Parliament Avenue

    REGINA ROCHDALE

    • Rosewood Alliance Church, 1300 North Courtney Street
    • North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street
    • Holy Family Parish,1021 McCarthy Boulevard North
    • Comfort Suites , 4300 Diefenbaker Drive

    REGINA SOUTH ALBERT

    • St. Anne's Parish, 1701 Cowan Crescent
    • St. Martin de Porres Parish, 4720 Castle Road
    • South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive
    • Holiday Inn, 4255 Albert Street

    REGINA UNIVERSITY

    • Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East
    • Regina Chinese Alliance Church, 3010 Arens Road East
    • Riddell Centre, University of Regina, 3737 Wascana Parkway
    • Regina Apostolic Church, 808 Assiniboine Avenue East

    REGINA WALSH ACRES

    • North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street
    • Calvary Baptist Church, 190 Rink Avenue
    • Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent
    • St. Peter's Church, 100 Argyle Street
    • Holy Trinity Church, 5020 Sherwood Drive

    REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

    • Resurrection Parish, 3155 Windsor Park Road
    • Living Hope Alliance Church, 3800 Green Falls Drive
    • Celebration Church, 3130 Renfrew Crescent

    Eligible voters in Regina can also find polling locations by entering their address into the Elections Saskatchewan search map.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News