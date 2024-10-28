Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Voting will resume today after a pause on Sunday, and voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Elections Saskatchewan says around 5,000 trained election workers are ready to serve the province’s over 800,000 eligible voters.
Over 273,000 people cast early ballots during 56 hours of early voting at 303 locations across the province.
On election day, Monday, Oct. 28, Elections Saskatchewan will open an additional 413 locations, bringing the total to 716 voting sites.
In addition to these regular locations, voting will also take place at 68 hospitals and remand centers on Monday.
According to Elections Saskatchewan, the early registration is now closed, but unregistered voters can register in person while voting.
- Check out our Saskatchewan election hub for updates from the campaign trail, exclusive polling and more
Here are the polling locations in Regina:
REGINA CORNATION PARK
- Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent
- Evangelical Free Church, 855 Broad Street North
- Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2015 4th Avenue North
- Avonhurst Pentecostal Church, 3200 Avonhurst Drive
REGINA DOUGLAS PARK
- Eastview Community Centre, 615 6th Avenue
- St. Mary's Parish, 2020 Winnipeg Street
- Broadway United Church, 105 Broadway Avenue
- Regina Girl Guides Centre, 1530 Broadway Avenue
REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE
- Regina Community of Christ, 4710 8th Avenue
- The Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Avenue North
- Mâmawêyatitân Centre, 3355 6th Avenue
- Regina Performing Arts Centre, 1077 Angus Street
- St. Paul's Cathedral, 1861 McIntyre Street
REGINA LAKEVIEW
- St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, 3337 15th Avenue
- Royal Saskatchewan Museum, 2445 Albert Street
- Lakeview United Church, 3200 McCallum Avenue
- Christ The King Parish Hall, 3239 Garnet Street
REGINA MOUNT ROYAL
- Westhill Park Baptist Church, 8025 Sherwood Drive
- Prairie View Community Church, 1054 Dorothy Street
- Dieppe School, 145 Dorothy Street
- St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 5020 7th Avenue
REGINA NORTHEAST
- Glen Elm Church of Christ, 1825 Rothwell Street
- Regina Public Library - Glen Elm Branch, 1601 Dewdney Avenue East
- Glencairn Neighbourhood Recreation Centre, 2626 Dewdney Avenue East
- Holiday Inn Hotel, 1800 Prince of Wales Drive
REGINA PASQUA
- South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive
- Parliament Community Church, 4011 Pasqua Street
- Regina Humane Society, 4900 Parliament Avenue
REGINA ROCHDALE
- Rosewood Alliance Church, 1300 North Courtney Street
- North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street
- Holy Family Parish,1021 McCarthy Boulevard North
- Comfort Suites , 4300 Diefenbaker Drive
REGINA SOUTH ALBERT
- St. Anne's Parish, 1701 Cowan Crescent
- St. Martin de Porres Parish, 4720 Castle Road
- South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive
- Holiday Inn, 4255 Albert Street
REGINA UNIVERSITY
- Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East
- Regina Chinese Alliance Church, 3010 Arens Road East
- Riddell Centre, University of Regina, 3737 Wascana Parkway
- Regina Apostolic Church, 808 Assiniboine Avenue East
REGINA WALSH ACRES
- North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street
- Calvary Baptist Church, 190 Rink Avenue
- Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent
- St. Peter's Church, 100 Argyle Street
- Holy Trinity Church, 5020 Sherwood Drive
REGINA WASCANA PLAINS
- Resurrection Parish, 3155 Windsor Park Road
- Living Hope Alliance Church, 3800 Green Falls Drive
- Celebration Church, 3130 Renfrew Crescent
Eligible voters in Regina can also find polling locations by entering their address into the Elections Saskatchewan search map.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Key mediator Egypt proposes a 2-day Gaza ceasefire and the release of 4 hostages
Egypt's president announced Sunday his country has proposed a two-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during which four hostages held in Gaza would be freed. There was no immediate response from Israel or Hamas as the latest talks were expected in Qatar, another key mediator.
Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults
Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Workplace sick notes need to go, medical group urges
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
Here's where to vote in Saskatoon
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results
It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
-
Some say it's time for Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
An estimated 6,000 children died in residential schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
-
Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers over Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.
-
Governor-General meets Albertans, hears about 'challenges they're facing'
The King's representative to Canada is in Alberta for her first official visit to the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
-
Para Powerlifting gets big boost from paralympic builder with a development camp for athletes
Tracey Rice's son Dylan Sparks is the reason she has spent the better part of a decade building para powerlifting to becoming a more common sport within the para athlete community.
-
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Toronto
-
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Male seriously injured in shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect arrested
A male has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Sunday night in Toronto’s downtown east area.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end
Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moonie Drive at 6:40 a.m.
-
Taylor Swift tickets being auctioned off to help fund for Ottawa boy with rare disease
Last year, seven-year-old Jack was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia type four (SPG4), a disease that affects less than 0.01 per cent of the population.
-
Ottawa weather includes a chance of flurries today, with double-digit highs by Halloween
Ottawa will experience several seasons this week, with a chance of wet flurries to start the week and double-digit highs for Halloween.
Montreal
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
-
Montreal police investigating gunfire in Kirkland
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Surrey crash
A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Atlantic
-
Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election
Monday is the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash in Port Mouton
Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.