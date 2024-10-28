Here's where you can vote in Regina

Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.

Voting will resume today after a pause on Sunday, and voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Elections Saskatchewan says around 5,000 trained election workers are ready to serve the province’s over 800,000 eligible voters.

Over 273,000 people cast early ballots during 56 hours of early voting at 303 locations across the province.

On election day, Monday, Oct. 28, Elections Saskatchewan will open an additional 413 locations, bringing the total to 716 voting sites.

In addition to these regular locations, voting will also take place at 68 hospitals and remand centers on Monday.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, the early registration is now closed, but unregistered voters can register in person while voting.

Here are the polling locations in Regina:

REGINA CORNATION PARK

Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent

Evangelical Free Church, 855 Broad Street North

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2015 4th Avenue North

Avonhurst Pentecostal Church, 3200 Avonhurst Drive

REGINA DOUGLAS PARK

Eastview Community Centre, 615 6th Avenue

St. Mary's Parish, 2020 Winnipeg Street

Broadway United Church, 105 Broadway Avenue

Regina Girl Guides Centre, 1530 Broadway Avenue

REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE

Regina Community of Christ, 4710 8th Avenue

The Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Avenue North

Mâmawêyatitân Centre, 3355 6th Avenue

Regina Performing Arts Centre, 1077 Angus Street

St. Paul's Cathedral, 1861 McIntyre Street

REGINA LAKEVIEW

St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, 3337 15th Avenue

Royal Saskatchewan Museum, 2445 Albert Street

Lakeview United Church, 3200 McCallum Avenue

Christ The King Parish Hall, 3239 Garnet Street

REGINA MOUNT ROYAL

Westhill Park Baptist Church, 8025 Sherwood Drive

Prairie View Community Church, 1054 Dorothy Street

Dieppe School, 145 Dorothy Street

St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 5020 7th Avenue

REGINA NORTHEAST

Glen Elm Church of Christ, 1825 Rothwell Street

Regina Public Library - Glen Elm Branch, 1601 Dewdney Avenue East

Glencairn Neighbourhood Recreation Centre, 2626 Dewdney Avenue East

Holiday Inn Hotel, 1800 Prince of Wales Drive

REGINA PASQUA

South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive

Parliament Community Church, 4011 Pasqua Street

Regina Humane Society, 4900 Parliament Avenue

REGINA ROCHDALE

Rosewood Alliance Church, 1300 North Courtney Street

North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street

Holy Family Parish,1021 McCarthy Boulevard North

Comfort Suites , 4300 Diefenbaker Drive

REGINA SOUTH ALBERT

St. Anne's Parish, 1701 Cowan Crescent

St. Martin de Porres Parish, 4720 Castle Road

South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive

Holiday Inn, 4255 Albert Street

REGINA UNIVERSITY

Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East

Regina Chinese Alliance Church, 3010 Arens Road East

Riddell Centre, University of Regina, 3737 Wascana Parkway

Regina Apostolic Church, 808 Assiniboine Avenue East

REGINA WALSH ACRES

North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street

Calvary Baptist Church, 190 Rink Avenue

Argyle North Community Association, 35 Davin Crescent

St. Peter's Church, 100 Argyle Street

Holy Trinity Church, 5020 Sherwood Drive

REGINA WASCANA PLAINS

Resurrection Parish, 3155 Windsor Park Road

Living Hope Alliance Church, 3800 Green Falls Drive

Celebration Church, 3130 Renfrew Crescent

Eligible voters in Regina can also find polling locations by entering their address into the Elections Saskatchewan search map.