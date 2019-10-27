REGINA -- Over the decades there have been many lousy Saturday night’s in Edmonton for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Thankfully, this Rider team is different than many we have seen in the past.

When you are trailing a football game 17-7 at the half, on the road, in the cold, and comeback to win, then something, perhaps even magical, happened at halftime.

In a contest the green and white had to win, in order to claim first place in the West, the Roughriders mysteriously came out of the tunnel flatter than the place they are from.

Coach Craig said as much at halftime.

I was going to say flatter than a pancake, but I think the Regina plains are actually flatter than a pancake.

The 17-7 halftime score flattered the Roughies.

Inside that Rider dressing room, during a slightly longer than usual half, the team leaders brought everyone together. Saskatchewan took over the contest later in the third quarter, and the rest was history.

Final score, 27-24 Roughriders, after yet another last minute, magical drive, to set up a winning walk-off field goal.

There’s that word magical again. It’s actually called team chemistry.

While the Roughriders have some great leaders, the fact is, the entire roster is full of character. Every man.

When all the players on the field are rowing the boat in unison, and then decide to push harder, the force is palpable.

Thankfully this team is not the Argonauts, but they certainly row the boat like the old greek argonauts.

The Edmonton Eskimos found that out.

Rider pivot Cody Fajardo said he felt a bit nervous after signing a new two year contract for a reported $450,000 a season.

He should be nervous.

He may have given the Roughriders a bargain basement deal.

Cody passed for 429 yards and two touchdowns against a very strong Edmonton defense.

Wow!

Then he lead the team on an eight play, 69 yard drive that started on the Rider 6-yard-line - setting up the 43-yard winning kick by Brett Lauther.

It was the fourth game winning drive for the Roughies this season.

Maybe Cody needs a new agent who’s a tougher negotiator?

It was a true team win, with outstanding performances by various individuals notably receivers Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans.

Manny Arceneaux’s name ends with an x and this veteran receiver seems to be an ‘X ‘factor with another TD grab.

Corner LJ McCray had 10 tackles and a pick.

Nick Marshall snagged a huge interception in the end zone.

On the other side of things, the Riders struggled to get any pressure on Eskimo QB Trevor Harris, and the offensive line took too much time to settle in.

Edmonton has an outstanding defensive front, so credit them.

Punter Jon Ryan had his worst game as a Roughrider, but honestly, I’m not worried about him one single bit.

Jon will bounce back strong.

The Eskimos are a much better team than their record indicates. Both of their fronts are at the top of the league. They would love to knock Saskatchewan out of first place.

The Riders can’t be flat to start out again this Saturday at home, when they must beat Edmonton for a second straight time to secure first place.

The odds of Calgary losing to BC in the game following are slim and none, and Slim just headed out of town, due west to Parkbeg.

The confident 12-5 Riders are one home win away from being one home win away from the Grey Cup game.

But as of now, the Eskimos are still in the way.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.