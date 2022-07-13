Highway 6 north of Regina reopened following serious collision: RCMP

Highway 6 has been reopened Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle collision closed both lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 13 kilometres north of Regina, RCMP said.

Highway 6 is completely closed north of Regina due to a crash. Detour is in effect, follow the signs and take it slow if you’re headed this way. #yqr @ctvregina @CTVReginaLive pic.twitter.com/9bfUzfe82X — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) July 14, 2022

RCMP also said more information would be issued later in the day Thursday.

Officers from both the Lumsden and Southey detachments responded.

More details to come...