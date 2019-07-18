

Dominique Head, CTV Regina





Susan Lapchuk was 12-years-old when she was hit by a driver on Ramm Ave., Fifteen years later, the memorial her family left for her is gone.

Her family wanted to honour her life by placing a handmade cross and plaque in her memory. Feeling robbed of their ability to have closure, the family searched every possibility.

“We’ve checked with all the public agencies anybody who might be involved with working this ditch or anything like that. All of them remember seeing the cross but none of them have done anything with it,” said Doug Lapchuk, Susan’s brother.

Doug believes it was vandalism.

“Pure unadulterated vandalism. Lapchuk said. “We’ve never had a concern from anybody about the cross being distasteful or it bothered anybody.”

Steve Shaheen with the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure says they had nothing to do with it.

“Everyone is very conscious of these memorial markers and if there were any reason one had to be removed the family would certainly be notified,” said Shaheen.

The family said original cross is sentimental value, and making a new one wouldn’t be the same.

Lpachuk asks that it just be returned as the family wants no justice, just peace.

“Take it to the nearest RCMP take it to a town or to the RM building, set it some place conspicuous I don’t have any need or want cause for retribution. All I want is the cross back,” he said.