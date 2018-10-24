Premier Scott Moe promised to continue his government’s fight against the carbon tax as a new session of the legislature opened this afternoon.

It was the first throne speech for Scott Moe as premier, and the speech outlined planned government initiatives for the coming year.

Highway safety

Some of the highlights include improvements to safety at highway intersections due to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. New truckers will also be required to undergo more extensive training, but the details have yet to be announced.

"We will be looking to move forward with a new course, a new training standards and parameters in the very near future," Moe said.

"Saskatchewan has been working closely with other western provinces to improve commercial driver training and ensure consistent standards between provinces," the government said in the throne speech read by Lt.-Gov. Tom Molloy.

The government says they have freed up $700,000 to clear sight lines and improve safety at hundreds of intersections in the province.

The provincial New Democrats say the government’s record on highway safety is lacking.

"There were a number of recommendations ... on how to improve safety at intersections by using roundabouts and they chose not to follow those recommendations," Meili said.

Rural crime prevention

The government will also focus on enhanced officer visibility in rural Saskatchewan.

Rural municipalities and towns with populations under 500 will be able to form regional police services. They will be backed up by conservation and highway patrol officers who have handled more than 1,300 calls since becoming part of rural response teams.

Family leave

Parental leave will be expanded from 37 weeks to 63 weeks and there will be an additional week of maternity leave.

Residents will also be able to take up to 15 weeks leave to care for a critically ill family member.

The government also says it will apologize to 60’s scoop survivors during the new session, although it says financial compensation will not be attached.

Balanced books

The government also says they are committed to cutting the deficit from $595 million last year to $365 million.

"There are still some difficult decisions that will have to be made this coming year, but we remain committed to balancing that budget despite some of the economic headwinds that we may be heading into."

With files from The Canadian Press