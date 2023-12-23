REGINA
Regina

    • Homicide investigation underway in Regina after man found dead inside home

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A homicide investigation is underway in Regina after a man was found dead inside a home on Friday night.

    Officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue North around 10:33 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a man who was confirmed deceased, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    The scene was secured and a Coroner, as well as additional police resources were requested.

    Anyone with information I asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

