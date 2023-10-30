'Honoured to wear the maple leaf': Regina Pats' Temple prepares for U17 Hockey Challenge

Regina Pats’ 16 year old forward Cole Temple will put on the Team Canada jersey for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island this week.

Temple will play for Team Canada White.

“Obviously I’m very excited and honoured to wear the Maple Leaf on my chest and I think it’ll be a good experience,” said Temple ecstatically.

“I got the call from one of the coaches, he let me know the news and I was pretty pumped,” shared Temple on how he found out. But Pats’ head coach, Brad Herauf, shared how humble he was getting this opportunity.

“For him personally, it’s something I know he’s quietly been working towards. He didn’t even tell his teammates when he knew. You know as a coaching staff we knew for a couple of days before he even said to anything to anyone. We were like ‘Does he even know yet?’” joked Herauf. “But that just goes to speak to Cole, he’s following in the footsteps of Connor (Bedard) and just wants to be a good teammate, just keep his head down, and just be a hard worker.”

“It’s awesome, I live with him so it’s pretty cool. Just super proud of him, he’s had an unreal start to this season this year, so I wish nothing but the best for him,” said his teammate and Pats’ captain, Tanner Howe.

Howe has also had the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf as he represented Canada at two U18 World Championships.

“Just take it all in. Go there, play your game, don’t let the outside kind of bring you down. It’s just a really good experience and just really pumped for him,” shared Howe on what advice he gave Temple.

The Brandon, Man. product has four goals and two assists for the Pats so far this season and was the Pats’ fifth overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’ve flipped him to centre and I think that he’s a high IQ kid and he skates really well. So if you can skate like that and make transitions at these levels of hockey, it makes it a lot easier for people. Every game he’s gotten better,” said Herauf.

“It’s obviously a grind but it’s really fun and I’m excited for the rest of the year here,” said Temple on his first WHL season.

In total, out of the 44 players, 14 from the WHL will take part in the event. There are Saskatchewan connections on both squads.

Team Canada Red:

Cole Reschny - forward, Victoria Royals, hails from Macklin, Sask.

Swift Current Broncos defenceman, Peyton Kettles

Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman, Connor Schmidt

Reese Hamilton- defenceman, Calgary Hitmen, from Whitewood, Sask.

Team Canada White:

Regina Pats forward, Cole Temple

Joby Baumuller- forward, Brandon Wheat Kings, from Wilcox, Sask.

“I’m familiar with most of the Western Hockey League players so it was good to see those guys’ name son there. I know most of them, played with them a few times as a kid so really good guys,” Temple said.

The 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge runs Nov. 2-11 in Charlottetown and Summerside, PE. TSN will broadcast the medal games.