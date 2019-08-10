

A group from a First Nation south of Prince Albert is deep into a long journey that is taking them across the province.

From Wahpeton Dakota First Nation, the group is riding on horseback over 600 km to the Wood Mountain First Nation, southwest of Regina.

They are riding for children in care, and others affected by residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"Horses are a spirit animal, that's what they are, a gift from god,” Beatle Soop, the groups trail boss said. “And so are children.”

The aim of the ride is to help bring awareness and prayer to help bring the children home.

"Three years ago I met my older brother for the first time,” Soop said. “Didn’t even know I had one, who was part of the Sixties Scoop. Met him three years ago, I’m riding for him.”

They say horses always find their way home, so these horses serve as spiritual symbols along the journey

Neil Sioux of QBOW Child and Family Services helped put the ride together and says the trip has touched many indigenous communities along the way.

"Even though our cultures within our bands or our tribes are different, our issues are the same,” Sioux said.

The group headed down to Standing Buffalo First Nation on Saturday afternoon, but will be moving on to reach their final destination by Tuesday.