Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider’s set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.

Schneider was booked for Saturday’s performance in 2023 through the HRF’s booking agent, but the performance ended earlier than expected due to the nature of his jokes.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” the statement from the HRF read.

“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions.”

The HRF said an apology was made to the audience following the comedian’s set.

“We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider's recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball,” the statement read.

The event raised more than $350,000 for hospitals in Regina, and the HRF said they thank their guests and partners for their support.

Schneider is a long-time actor and comedian, known for starring in films such as Grown Ups, Benchwarmers, and 50 First Dates.