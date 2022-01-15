House fire in south Regina sends one resident to hospital

A person was sent to hospital after sustaining injuries in a house fire early on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a call just after 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Gordon Rd, according to a tweet from the Regina Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the house fire at 8:14am, entered the residence, and had the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

The home was completely searched and one individual was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire is being investigated at this time.