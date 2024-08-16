How poor does the air quality need to be before CFL would stop tonight's Riders game?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes under the lights at Mosaic Stadium Friday night at 7:00, if air quality in the city stays at a level the CFL deems safe.

According to the CFL’s weather protocol, if the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI+) reaches eight or above as per official metrics provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada during warm ups or the game, onsite league reps at Mosaic Stadium would order all players back to their respective locker rooms.

As of 2 p.m. Friday the AQHI+ in Regina was five, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, three points lower than a level that would stop the game between the two first place teams.

Also an improvement from the 10+ rating during the morning hours on Friday.

However, wildfire smoke continues to blanket much of the province including Regina on Friday afternoon, with air quality advisories still in effect.

The CFL says it has every stadium equipped with multiple air quality sensors to provide air quality readings in the area.

More details on CFL game protocol can be read here.