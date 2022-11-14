How to get around Regina during Grey Cup week

The festivities leading up to the 109th Grey Cup in Regina have begun. If you’re heading down to the Grey Cup Festival or have tickets to the championship game, here’s what you need to know about getting around Regina.

PARKING

Parking on site at the REAL District will be “very limited” according to the Grey Cup Festival. Organizers are encouraging guests to get dropped off, take a taxi or ride share, or make use of the free shuttle service.

“If you choose to park in nearby neighbourhoods, be sure to obey all parking signs to avoid parking tickets or towing,” the Grey Cup Festival said on its website.

If you need to drive, parking will be available for a fee charged by REAL District, on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be a limited number of accessible parking spots available at the REAL District, also on a first come first served basis.

TAXI/RIDESHARING

The Grey Cup Festival has designated a specific spot for Uber, Taxi and accessible transport drop offs and pickups.

The taxi and Uber drop off point is located near International Trade Centre in the REAL District. (Source: @GreyCupFestival/Twitter)

Guests getting to the grounds via any of those transportation options will enter the site through the Lewvan Drive entrance. Pickups and drop offs will occur in the traffic loop near the entrance of the Viterra International Trade Centre.

SHUTTLE

A shuttle service will be available to bring fans to the REAL District starting on Nov. 17 leading up to the big game on Nov. 20.

Five different shuttle routes will serve 27 hotels in the Regina area, bringing guests to and from the festival grounds.

Between Nov. 17-19, the shuttle is scheduled to run every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

On Nov. 20, the shuttle will be available every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Additional shuttle pickup points will be available at:

Southland Mall

University of Regina

University Drive West and Buffaloberry Way

Downtown

Corner of Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street

Corner of Sask Drive and Rose Street

Warehouse District

Albert Street and 9th Avenue

Dewdney and Lorne Street

Dewdney and Scarth Street

6th Avenue and Rose Street

Visit the Grey Cup Festival website for more information about shuttle routes.

Live transit updates can be found at: Transitlive.com