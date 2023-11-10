'Huge thank you': Shania Twain appreciative of Sask. town's hospitality following bus crash

During her show in Saskatoon Thursday night, Shania Twain expressed her gratitude for the community of Indian Head and the hospitality shown to her crew following a crash involving her tour bus and truck.

“I would love to extend a huge thank you to Indian Head High School and Indian Head Union Hospital. I spent the whole day and the whole night with everyone talking about how amazing everyone local was,” Twain said during her show in Saskatoon.

Twain said the high school cooked for her crew in the hours following the accident.

“I am just so humbled by all of that kindness and generosity, I want to dedicate the show to all of my crew, the crew that were in the accident and also the crew that were there to support,” Twain said.

Twain said only two of the crew members involved in the crash remained in hospital in Regina with the rest present at the show Thursday night.

Early Wednesday morning one of Twain’s tour busses carrying crew members rolled into the ditch off of Highway 1 near Wolseley, Sask. One of her tour trucks was also involved in the crash.

Several people have been injured in a bus rollover near Wolseley. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

RCMP said 13 people received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Road conditions at the time of the incident were described as ice-covered.

“I want you to know that the crew that were in the accident and part of the rescue team are here tonight putting on this show,” Twain said to the crowd which erupted into cheer and applause.

Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” continues on Saturday in Calgary.

