'I felt like I was on fire': Regina U13 hockey captain recounts scoring three times in 10 seconds

Grady Greenslade, captain of the U13A Falcons, had quite the performance in the team’s last regular season game, managing to score three times in a mere 10 seconds.

A normal game on a normal day — that’s how Grady described the March 12 matchup against the PS Thunder at the Balgonie Stardome.

“Second period came and I hit my groove or something and yeah, I went flying away and scored a couple goals.”

According to Grady, it just came naturally.

“A play broke out and the puck came out, so I don't know I just grabbed it, I saw the open net and I scored,” he said.

“We lined up again. We went down and I still felt like I had the speed. My line mate, number 14, he passed it over to me and I scored again.”

“I just felt like I was just on fire,” he added.

By the third time around, Grady said he started to realize how crazy the situation actually was.

“As we were lining up actually, I thought to myself, ‘It'd be crazy if I got a hat trick, right?’ But if I do, it might make me look like I was hogging the puck,” he said.

The young captain wanted to make sure he was being a good teammate. However, it seemed like the third goal was just meant to be.

“I got the puck and I was like ‘Oh, I could score and I could try and shoot and maybe miss or I could try and pass it to try and get an assist,’” he said.

“I got around the defenceman and by the time I did, when I passed it, it hit the goalie's skate and went in.”

The atmosphere inside the Balgonie rink was absolutely electric, according to Grady’s mom, Jill.

“I got to see his first goal, so I was super excited, just chatting with the other parents on the team. Then all of a sudden, next thing you know, the puck dropped and the play had stopped again already,” she explained.

“We didn't even realize what had gone on and low and behold, he had scored again. So we were all kind of amazed at what had gone on.”

But it wasn’t all Grady’s efforts on the ice. Jill said all the players pitched in to make the spectacle happen.

“It was a complete team effort,” she said.

“It definitely wasn't a one man show … There was a couple other guys on the team that scored a few goals that game so they were just pumped right up and just super excited about everything.”

From the very start of the season, Grady said he could tell this season was going to be successful because of his teammates.

“Right from the get go, we like started to bond and we were talking and laughing,” he explained.

“I knew it was going to be a really good season.”

The Falcons would go on to take the game 9-1.

Grady and his teammates celebrating following the win. (Courtesy: Jill Labas Greenslade)

For Grady, a hat trick is something he hasn’t accomplished in a quite a few years and was completely unexpected.

“I haven't gotten a hat trick in a long time actually, since novice which was under nine,” he said. “

So I wasn’t expecting to get a hat trick or even a goal. I just go out there, try my best, try and help others, maybe get a couple of assists.”

According to Jill, the experience only strengthened Grady’s love for the game.

“He lives and breathes hockey,” she said.

“So watching hockey, shooting on the net in the garage, playing three on three hockey. You name it. So it was a pretty fun experience for him.”

(Courtesy: Jill Labas Greenslade)

As temperatures rise and residents in Regina get ready for summer sports, one thing is certain; Grady’s mind will be on the ice.

“After my first year of hockey, I've always been looking forward to the camps during summer and getting back to playing hockey,” he said.

“I'm moving on to U15 Bantam. I'm excited for that, there's hitting next year. So yeah, that's a good way to end off the season.”