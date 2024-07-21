REGINA
    • 'I just love the sport': Diving championships make a splash in Regina

    Lauren Bickaryous, 13, was one of the divers representing Regina at the Junior Development Diving Nationals. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Lauren Bickaryous, 13, was one of the divers representing Regina at the Junior Development Diving Nationals. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)
    The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.

    Divers aged eight to 13 years old showed off their skills, including Lauren Bickaryous, a 13-year-old competitor with the Regina Diving Club.

    “I love diving because I have such good friends and family here and I just love the sport and I just love my coaches,” she said.

    Competitors showed up from across the country, with representation from Quebec, Ontario, Montreal, Alberta, and British Columbia all travelling to the Queen City for the event, which was held at the Lawson Aquatic Centre.

    Nine divers from the Regina Diving Club represented the Queen City.

    Bickaryous described the event as a learning experience.

    “I learned a lot about my mistakes and things I can improve on, and I learned that one bad dive… The whole world isn’t ending,” she said. 

