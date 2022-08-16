'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The league handed Marino its longest suspension in history after a low hit and his actions following on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli in week 5.

“I feel bad I let Ridernation down, my teammates down. Not being out there with the team it was kind of depressing,” said Marino.

“The league went so strong on him, we felt like it was overkill at that point,” said head coach Craig Dickenson, when asked what the team did internally for a punishment.

“We had some internal discussions and there was some internal discipline but that will stay in house.”

Masoli underwent surgery in July for what is said to be a bone injury. The quarterback could return to the team for the end of the 2022 season.

“I feel horrible that Jeremiah got hurt and I just want to move on. I didn’t even know he was hurt,” said Marino.

Marino returned to practice at Mosaic Stadium on Tuesday and his teammates were there to support him. With players even standing behind him in solidarity as the media addressed him for the first time since the suspension.

“Most people will say ‘teammate’, or ‘they’re a great teammate’, ‘they have great sportsmanship’, but in our house it’s family. We support family no matter what others feel about it. Right or wrong. We’re still going to support them regardless,” said fellow defensive tackle Anthony Lanier.

“He’s fairly popular in the locker room and I think guys are pulling for him,” said Dickenson.

The team was adamant on moving on from the suspension and focusing on this week’s matchup against the BC Lions. However, Coach Dickenson knows players around the league will not forget about Marino’s actions.

“I think guys will test him because they know he doesn’t have as many chances as per se a new guy would, so he’s going to be put under the gun and put to the test,” said Dickenson. “I think he’ll be able to manage himself but he will definitely get some attention from other players out there.”

Dickenson said he is not sure if Marino will start on Friday but the defensive line will see the return of two impact players in A.C. Leonard and Pete Robertson.

Receiver Shaq Evans was also out at practice on Tuesday taking some limited reps also expected to return at receiver in the next two weeks is Kyran Moore.