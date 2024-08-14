'I've seen it all': Riders' Awachie on re-signing with former team day of game

It was a wild series of events for fullback Albert Awachie who was released by the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday last week only to be picked up by his former team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, almost immediately and put on their game-day roster versus Ottawa that Thursday.

“I got the call saying that they wanted me back. That was pretty much the day before they were heading out to Ottawa so it was a quick turnaround,” Awachie shared about the experience. “I was excited to be back especially with people I am familiar with.”

Awachie began his Canadian Football League [CFL] career with the green and white back in 2017 and played with the team through 2023. During the off-season, he signed with the Toronto Argonauts and suited up for seven games with them this season. Last week, he was released by the Argos but his phone started ringing with an offer.

The fullback had less than 24 hours between leaving his one team and joining his former squad and suiting up for their next matchup as Awachie cracked the game day roster versus the Redblacks last week.

“There’s a lot of stuff I’ve never seen (before) and that was the first one (for that),” laughed head coach, Corey Mace. “We were at the night meeting the night before (the game) and I’m introducing a guy who’s going to be playing. Luckily for the majority of the guys, they know Albert and if you’ve been in the league awhile you’re familiar with his work.”

“It’s the nature of the business. It’ll be my eighth year, seventh season and I’ve seen it all. Nothing really comes new to me but obviously that was a new situation for me. But I had faith in the product I’ve been putting in and it’s good to know the coaches believe in me,” said Awachie.

He did add that is it nice to be back in the colours he started in.

“I’m always going to compete (no matter who I play for) but wearing the green it definitely brings out the most in you. I stepped on the field the other day for the first time in so long and all of those memories came back to me,” Awachie shared.

It is also a great time for Awachie to be joining the Riders as he went from being in third place in the East Division to first in the West.

“It’s a testament to them and how hard these boys have been working and I definitely just want to add to it,” he said.