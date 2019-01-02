Icy roads may have played role in fatal crash near Rocanville: Police
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 4:11PM CST
Icy conditions may have played a role in a fatal crash near Rocanville, police say.
The RCMP was called to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 600 about six kilometres northeast of the town.
Police believe a westbound pickup truck lost control and drove into the eastbound lane, where it collided with another truck.
The 36-year-old man driving the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old man driving the other truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The RCMP says it doesn’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Police also say roads were slippery and covered in ice at the time of the crash.